Premalal Jayasekara to be produced in court following arrest over firearm incident

Former Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara, who was arrested yesterday (21) in connection with an alleged incident of threatening an individual with a firearm, is scheduled to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court today (22).

Jayasekara was taken into custody yesterday by the Nuwara Eliya Police over allegations that he had threatened a person by brandishing a firearm.

According to police, the incident had occurred following a heated argument between the former MP—who had arrived in Nuwara Eliya with family members—and a group of individuals who had travelled from Avissawella on an excursion.

It is reported that the situation escalated, during which the suspect allegedly displayed a pistol in his possession and threatened the group. Based on a complaint received, officers of the Nuwara Eliya Police arrested him on suspicion.

Police further revealed that the firearm in the suspect’s possession had been issued under a license granted by the Ministry of Defence, which had expired in 2025.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.