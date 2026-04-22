Premalal Jayasekara to be produced in court following arrest over firearm incident

Premalal Jayasekara to be produced in court following arrest over firearm incident

April 22, 2026   07:28 am

Former Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara, who was arrested yesterday (21) in connection with an alleged incident of threatening an individual with a firearm, is scheduled to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court today (22).

Jayasekara was taken into custody yesterday by the Nuwara Eliya Police over allegations that he had threatened a person by brandishing a firearm.

According to police, the incident had occurred following a heated argument between the former MP—who had arrived in Nuwara Eliya with family members—and a group of individuals who had travelled from Avissawella on an excursion.

It is reported that the situation escalated, during which the suspect allegedly displayed a pistol in his possession and threatened the group. Based on a complaint received, officers of the Nuwara Eliya Police arrested him on suspicion.

Police further revealed that the firearm in the suspect’s possession had been issued under a license granted by the Ministry of Defence, which had expired in 2025.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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