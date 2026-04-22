Iranian military threatens to attack oil production sites of Gulf neighbors

Iranian military threatens to attack oil production sites of Gulf neighbors

April 22, 2026   09:15 am

An Iranian military commander has warned the country’s southern neighbors that if their land or facilities are used by enemies to attack Iran, “they should say goodbye to oil production in the Middle East region,” according to state media.

“This warning comes as some Persian Gulf countries had previously allowed their territory to be used by Iran’s enemies,” reported state-affiliated Fars News, citing the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force.

“Now, if this continues, their economic lifeline will be at serious risk,” it added, without specifying which countries it was addressing.

The commander also announced that Iran’s “target list” had expanded beyond military installations and that it now included major oil fields and refineries across the Middle East, naming specific sites in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, according to Fars News.

Many of those Gulf nations are US allies, some of which host American military bases.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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