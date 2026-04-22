Gold prices increase after US extends ceasefire with Iran

Gold prices increase after US extends ceasefire with Iran

April 22, 2026   09:17 am

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as lower oil prices, following a U.S. extension of a ceasefire with Iran, eased fears of an inflation spike and prolonged high interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,755.11 per ounce, as of 0225 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since April 13 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained 1.1% to $4,772.90.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, hours ⁠before it was set to expire.

Stocks gained, dollar eased and oil prices turned lower following the ceasefire extension.

Higher crude prices can stoke inflation ⁠by raising transportation and production costs. While gold is considered an inflation hedge, high interest rates make yield-bearing assets more attractive, weighing on the bullion’s appeal.

“Price action remains at the mercy of Middle East ceasefire headlines and liquidity needs,” Standard Chartered said in a note.

“While we note that the recent ⁠tick higher in prices has been fragile and is at risk of a short-term correction, we continue to expect (precious metals) prices to recover and gold in particular to retest record highs.”
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve ⁠chief nominee Kevin Warsh said on Tuesday he had made no promises to Trump about cutting interest rates, as he tried to assure U.S. senators mulling his confirmation to lead ⁠the central bank that he would act independently of the White House while pursuing broad reforms.

Spot silver rose 1.5% to $77.84 per ounce, platinum gained 1.5% to $2,067.25, and palladium was up 1.8% at $1,560.31.


Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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