Govt. pledges full support to strengthen Ratama Ekata anti-drug programme

The government would extend its fullest support to sustain and strengthen the ‘Ratama Ekata’ national programme launched with the aim of eradicating the drugs menace from the country, Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) stated.

In order to observe first-hand the operations of the ‘Ratama Ekata’ National Programme and the Sri Lanka Navy’s ongoing commitment, to the initiative aimed at ensuring a “Dignified Life - Secure Nation” for every citizen, Deputy Defence Minister Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), paid a visit to the Special Operations Centre at Navy Headquarters in Akuregoda yesterday (21 April), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the Navy’s active role in eradicating the drug menace that has gripped the country, obtaining briefings on operational progress, providing necessary guidance to further strengthen the programme, and expressing the Government’s appreciation to the dedicated naval personnel engaged in this national endeavour.

The Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting an extensive and uninterrupted operational network encompassing the vast ocean surrounding the island as well as inland areas, deploying all available resources and personnel with total dedication to safeguard future generations of the nation from this deadly threat.

Addressing naval officers and ratings at the conclusion of the visit, the Deputy Minister of Defence expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive operations being carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy, particularly in maintaining continuous maritime surveillance and presence around the island.

He commended the Navy’s exemplary service and provided directives on expanding and technologically enhancing ongoing operations in line with current operational requirements, with a view to reinforcing national security under a stronger and more robust framework, the Defence Ministry noted.

The Deputy Minister also emphasised that the extraordinary dedication demonstrated by the Sri Lanka Navy towards building a drug-free nation deserves the respect and admiration of the entire country.

The Chief of Staff of the Navy and several other senior naval officers were also present on this occasion.