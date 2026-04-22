An individual has been killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a luxury jeep along the Siyambalanduwa– Ethimale road.

The motorcyclist and the pillion rider were seriously injured following the clash, police stated.

One of the injured individuals has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

The deceased was a 27-year-old resident of Siyambalanduwa.

Siyambalanduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.