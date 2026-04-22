Retired Health Ministry legal officer arrested on bribery charges

A former Chief Legal Officer (retired) of the Ministry of Health has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation based on a complaint received by the Commission. While serving as a legal officer, the individual had facilitated leasing a building to the Ministry of Health.

Subsequently, in order to extend the lease period, the officer had prepared three lease agreements and had requested a sum of Rs. 4,134,887 as fees for drafting those agreements. The individual had already received Rs. 2,000,000 and had been requesting the remaining amount.

Out of the remaining balance, the suspect had obtained Rs. 500,000 by cashing a cheque issued from a state bank. The officer was arrested on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

The suspect, who was arrested yesterday (21), was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and has been remanded until May 5.