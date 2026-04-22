Sri Lanka’s economic growth rate in 2026 is projected to be lower than the growth recorded in 2025, according to Professor in Economics at the Department of Economics, Priyanga Dunusinghe of the University of Colombo.

He made these remarks during the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ programme held today (April 22).

Professor Dunusinghe noted that recent data indicates an around a 30% decline in tourist arrivals this year. He further pointed out that the agricultural sector has been adversely affected by unfavorable weather and climatic conditions.

Additionally, he warned of a potential slowdown in overall economic activity, citing rising production costs in the industrial sector and challenges facing the export sector.

Highlighting the influence of global economic conditions, he observed that the International Monetary Fund has revised down its global growth forecasts. He added that the global economic slowdown is likely to impact both Sri Lanka’s goods and services exports.

Furthermore, he emphasized that supply chain disruptions involving essential items such as fuel, fertilizer, and electronic components could continue to exert negative pressure on the economy.