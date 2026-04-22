Opposition calls for key officials to testify before committee probing controversial release of 323 containers

Opposition calls for key officials to testify before committee probing controversial release of 323 containers

April 22, 2026   01:16 pm

Opposition members of the Parliamentary Committee appointed to investigate the release of 323 containers from the Colombo Harbour that were not subjected to mandatory physical inspection have submitted a proposal requesting the summoning of several high-ranking officials to give evidence.

The committee has been tasked with examining the release of the containers without mandatory inspection and presenting findings, recommendations and proposals regarding the incident.

In the proposal, opposition MPs have requested that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, be called before the committee. They have also sought the appearance of Bimal Rathnayake before the committee, who served as the Minister of Ports during the relevant period when the incident occurred.

Further, the opposition members have requested testimony from Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku, who was the Deputy Minister of Ports at the time, as well as the then Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

The letter, signed by opposition MPs Ajith P. Perera, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Mujibur Rahman and D. V. Chanaka—who are members of the committee—has been submitted to committee chairman and Minister of Justice, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara.

The committee is scheduled to meet this afternoon in Parliament, where a decision is expected on whether to summon the requested witnesses. According to SJB MP Ajith P. Perera, the matter will be taken up for consideration during the session.

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