The Former Director of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, who is currently detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), has been produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He has been escorted to court under tight security by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Ada Derana reporter said.

He was brought to court in accordance with an order issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara during the previous hearing.

Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay has been named as the third suspect in the ongoing case related to investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

After Suresh Sallay was named as a suspect, the Magistrate ordered that he be produced before court, which led to the CID presenting him today.

Meanwhile, the case related to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks is scheduled to be taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate shortly.

Former SIS chief Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay was arrested by the CID on 25 February in Peliyagoda.

He was arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Sallay is currently being held under a 90-day detention order to interrogate his alleged links to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.