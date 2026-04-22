Second ship fired on in Strait of Hormuz - UKMTO

Second ship fired on in Strait of Hormuz - UKMTO

April 22, 2026   02:27 pm

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) is reporting that a second vessel has been fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz.

The British Royal Navy-led UKMTO said that an outbound cargo ship reported being fired on eight nautical miles west of Iran and is now stopped in the water.

It said there is no damage and the crew are “safe and accounted for”.

The statement noted: “UKMTO is aware of high levels of activity in the SoH [Strait of Hormuz] area and encourages vessels to report any suspicious activity.”

It follows an attack on a container ship 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “gun boat” that caused heavy damage to the bridge, according to the UKMTO.

Shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been heavily restricted by Iran since the start of the war with Israel and the United States, while the US military is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the truce between the two countries would be extended after it first took effect on Apr 8.

Source: BBC
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

Visiting Indian Vice President meets President, PM and several others to strengthen bilateral ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin