Second ship fired on in Strait of Hormuz - UKMTO

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) is reporting that a second vessel has been fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz.

The British Royal Navy-led UKMTO said that an outbound cargo ship reported being fired on eight nautical miles west of Iran and is now stopped in the water.

It said there is no damage and the crew are “safe and accounted for”.

The statement noted: “UKMTO is aware of high levels of activity in the SoH [Strait of Hormuz] area and encourages vessels to report any suspicious activity.”

It follows an attack on a container ship 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman by an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “gun boat” that caused heavy damage to the bridge, according to the UKMTO.

Shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been heavily restricted by Iran since the start of the war with Israel and the United States, while the US military is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the truce between the two countries would be extended after it first took effect on Apr 8.

Source: BBC

-- Agencies