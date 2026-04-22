Sri Lanka Embassy in Riyadh launches special weekend consular service

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh has introduced a Special Weekend Consular Services Programme to assist Sri Lankan expatriates who are unable to visit the Embassy during regular working days.

According to an official announcement, consular services will be provided on the last Friday of every month from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, revised consular service hours remain from Sunday to Thursday, 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., in addition to the newly introduced monthly Friday session, the Embassy said.

Applicants have been informed that while requests will be accepted during the special weekend service, services requiring extended processing time will be completed and issued at a later date.