Expert committee to monitor implementation of recommendations on Easter attacks

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to establish a structured mechanism to monitor the implementation of recommendations related to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Approval had previously been granted at the Cabinet meeting held on May 17, 2021, to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter Sunday Attacks, as well as those of the then Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security, aimed at preventing the recurrence of such incidents.

However, since no systematic, formal, and sustainable mechanism has yet been established to monitor the practical implementation of the said recommendations, there is currently no effective mechanism to evaluate the progress of their implementation of the aforementioned recommendations.

Therefore, the need has been identified to establish a mechanism with a broad organized structure prioritizing public and national security, to ensure the successful implementation of the aforementioned recommendations.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution furnished by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, to appoint a committee comprising an expert in the field of counter-terrorism and national security along with the representatives of the relevant ministries and institutes under the supervision of the Presidential Secretariat.