Chaminda Pathiraja appointed Controller General of Immigration and Emigration

Chaminda Pathiraja appointed Controller General of Immigration and Emigration

April 22, 2026   03:47 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to appoint Iraj Chaminda Pathiraja to the post of Controller General of Immigration and Emigration on a permanent basis.

Approval had previously been granted at the Cabinet meeting held on May 19, 2025, to appoint Mr. Pathiraja, an officer in the Special Grade of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, on a full-time acting basis to the same position.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has now approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to confirm his appointment on a permanent basis.

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