The Irans's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, state news has claimed.

Tasnim news said the two vessels were “non-compliant” and named them as the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas - the two ships shot at in the waterway earlier (see our 10:20 post for more on that).

It added that they had been “escorted to the Iranian coast”. It isn’t clear how exactly the vessels have been “seized”, if that truly is the case.

Tasnim also claimed the ships had “endangered maritime security by operating without the necessary permits and by tampering with navigation systems”.

The report comes after the US seized one Iranian vessel and boarded another in recent days.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies