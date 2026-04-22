Detention order on ex-SIS chief Suresh Sallay to continue

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to report on May 20 the progress of the investigations into the arrested suspects, including the former Director of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, who are currently in detention in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Suresh Sallay was produced before the court when the case was taken up today (22).

The court further ordered that he remains in detention, Ada Derana reporter said.