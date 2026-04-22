USD 2.5 million Treasury payment diverted to hackers?  Opposition demands urgent probe
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USD 2.5 million Treasury payment diverted to hackers?  Opposition demands urgent probe

April 22, 2026   07:31 pm

Reports claiming that USD 2.5 million from Sri Lanka’s Treasury may have likely been diverted to cybercriminals has sparked concern, with the government yet to respond to the allegation highlighted by the country’s opposition.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today (22) claimed that USD 2.5 million, reportedly paid by the Treasury as part of a debt settlement linked to a USD 22.9 million loan, had apparently “disappeared” from state funds.

Premadasa alleged that the incident highlights serious weaknesses in the country’s financial management system, stating that institutions such as the Ministry of Finance, the Treasury, and the Central Bank appear incapable of effectively managing financial processes.

He further warned that if funds can be misdirected through false information and verification processes, it poses a significant threat not only to financial stability but also to national security.

The Opposition Leader called for a transparent and accountable mechanism to address the issue, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and inform the public of the findings.

Meanwhile, responding to a question raised regarding the issue during today’s Cabinet briefing, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne had submitted a letter to the Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne seeking a probe regarding the matter.

He stated that the Speaker would decide whether an investigation should be conducted into the issue by a special parliamentary committee.

The Minister added that the government has not yet received official confirmation of the alleged incident and that the claim is currently based solely on the letter submitted. 

He further noted that the Ministry of Finance is expected to provide a detailed explanation in due course.

“The Ministry of Finance will provide an explanation in this regard. We have not received any information about this at this time. This letter is the only basis for this. The Ministry of Finance will provide an explanation in this regard very soon.”

“The Speaker takes the decision after examining the facts on this. So, the Speaker is the one who should answer it. Whether or not the Parliament will investigate the matter. I still have only this letter in my hand. I do not have more details on this,” the minister said.

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