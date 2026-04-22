Nearly 20 injured after bus veers off road, crashes into tree in Kinniya

Nearly 20 injured after bus veers off road, crashes into tree in Kinniya

April 22, 2026   08:58 pm

Nearly 20 passengers were injured after a private bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree near the Upparu-aru Bridge on the Trincomalee - Batticaloa main road within the Kinniya Police Division this evening (22).

The bus, which was operating a public transport service from Trincomalee to Mutur, met with the accident while en route to the latter, Ada Derana reporter said.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Trincomalee District General Hospital and Mutur Base Hospital for treatment.

Nearly 20 injured individuals were initially admitted to the Mutur Base Hospital, of whom four have sustained serious injuries.

Four of the injured were later admitted to the Trincomalee District General Hospital with serious injuries, of whom three were transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Ada Derana reporter. 

The accident caused traffic disruptions along the road for several hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

Further investigations are being carried out by Kinniya Police.

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