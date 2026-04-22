The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development says it has already lodged complaints with law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions regarding the theft committed by cyber hackers who breached the computer system of the External Resources Department of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Based on identified information relating to a foreign currency payment in January 2026, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development informed the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SL-CERT) and the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police, according to the statement.

Based on the investigations carried out, a complaint was subsequently lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Central Bank, it said.

A preliminary internal inquiry has also been conducted in this regard, necessary actions have been taken, and disciplinary actions have been initiated against several officials, the ministry further clarified.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said it will continue to extend the necessary cooperation and has already provided the required information to support the investigations that are being conducted by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

“Since investigations are currently underway, updates regarding this matter will be provided at an appropriate time in the future, so as not to disturb those ongoing investigations,” it added.

The Finance Ministry stated that in accordance with the existing agreements between Sri Lanka and foreign jurisdictions, necessary future arrangements will be made regarding this matter.