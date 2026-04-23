Iran says Strait of Hormuz cannot be opened due to ceasefire breaches

Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with the US said it is “not possible” for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened due to “the blatant violations of the ceasefire” by the US and Israel.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the “violations” include the US naval blockade of Iranian ports - which he said amounted to taking the global economy “hostage” - and “warmongering” by Israel “on all fronts”.

Iran remains open to negotiations, said Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, but he added, “breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations”.

It appeared early Tuesday that the US and Iran would hold new peace talks in Pakistan this week - but they have yet to begin.

Vice-President JD Vance - due to lead the US delegation in those talks - remains in the US.

On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump announced an extension to the US-Iran ceasefire that was due to expire on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that Trump’s extension is open-ended, and has no new deadline. She added that Trump is “satisfied” with the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran, and “understands Iran is in a very weak position”.

“The cards are in President Trump’s hands right now,” she said.