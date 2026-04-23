Auspicious time for planting of tree saplings for New Year falls today

The auspicious time for Planting of Tree Saplings, as specified in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year auspicious time schedule (‘Nekath Seettuwa’), falls today (April 23).

Accordingly, the Planting of Tree Saplings ritual will take place at the auspicious time of 9:01 a.m.

Sri Lankans ushered in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 14, marking the commencement of the significant cultural celebration observed across the country.