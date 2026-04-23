Walk for Peace heads to Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy today

The second day of the internationally recognized “Ehipassiko Walk for Peace” falls today (23).

Today’s section of the walk is scheduled to proceed from the historic Aluvihare Temple in Matale to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

This peace walk was inaugurated yesterday (22) from the Dambulla Sacred City by a group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam.

The spiritual procession, carrying a sacred Bodhi sapling from the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, will travel across main cities promoting unity, compassion, and harmony.

Previously, more than 200 Buddhist monks undertook a 110-day peace walk from Texas to Washington in the United States, crossing 10 states and drawing global attention to their cause.

The initiative, titled the “Ehipassiko Walk for Peace,” has now been organized to take place in Sri Lanka with state sponsorship through April 28.

Accordingly, a group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday to participate in the event.

A dog named “Aloka” is also accompanying the monks.