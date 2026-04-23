Sri Lanka’s life expectancy has improved over the past 15 years, largely due to the success of the National Immunization Programme of the Ministry of Health.

The Chief Epidemiologist of the Epidemiology Unit, Dr. Palitha Karunapema stated that a wide range of diseases has been effectively controlled through routine childhood vaccinations administered under the programme.

He made these remarks at a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau to mark World Immunization Week, which will be observed from April 24 to 30.

Dr. Karunapema noted that Sri Lanka has achieved a high standard in immunization since the launch of the National Immunization Programme in 1978. He highlighted that the initiative has enabled the country to eliminate diseases such as polio, neonatal tetanus and rubella, while also significantly reducing the spread of other infectious diseases.

He further emphasized that the programme has played a crucial role in increasing life expectancy and lowering child mortality rates in Sri Lanka over the past decade and a half.