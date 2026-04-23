The United States Senate rejected for the fifth time this year, a measure aimed at restricting President Donald Trump’s war powers by requiring congressional approval for any future military action in Iran.

The measure failed to advance, 46 to 51. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman joined Republicans in rejecting it, while GOP Sen. Rand Paul voted with Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week that Democrats are going to force one war powers vote every week for the foreseeable future.

Some Republicans, like Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, have indicated they are open to backing a vote on authorizing military force once the conflict hits the 60-day mark, and Senate GOP leadership has not ruled out taking that step after 90 days, if the conflict hasn’t wound down by then.

However, when asked about an authorizing vote on Monday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters, “I don’t see that happening just yet.”

Meanwhile, US Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving the Trump administration, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

His departure will be “effective immediately”, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a social media post.

Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao will serve as acting secretary, Parnell added.

Phelan is the latest high-ranking military leader to leave the administration in recent months. His departure comes amid the US-Israel war with Iran and the continued US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Parnell wrote. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The Navy did not provide a reason for Phelan’s departure.

It comes just weeks after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down from his post.

Two other Army officials, Gen David Hodne and Maj Gen William Green, have also been removed from their roles recently.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies