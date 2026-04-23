Sri Lanka Police refutes social media claims on recruitment age limit

Sri Lanka Police has issued a clarification regarding information circulating on social media about the age limits for police recruitment.

According to an official announcement by the Police Media Division, the Gazette Notification No. 2482 dated March 27, 2026 has been issued calling for applications for the recruitment of Police Constables, Woman Police Constables and Police Drivers to Sri Lanka Police and the Special Task Force.

Police stated that applications must be submitted through the online application system, and the deadline for submissions is May 8, 2026.

As per the Gazette, the age requirement for the post of Trainee Police Constable and Woman Police Constable is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years. For the position of Trainee Police Constable Driver, applicants must be between 18 and 28 years of age.

Police further noted that false reports circulating on social media claiming that the age limit for all positions has been increased to 28 years are incorrect. Authorities have identified individuals responsible for spreading such misinformation, and investigations are currently underway.

Sri Lanka Police also urged the general public to disregard false claims and to rely only on official Gazette notifications. Applicants have also been advised to apply only if they meet the stated eligibility criteria and to attend interviews accordingly.