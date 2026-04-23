Lane closed on ColomboGalle road near Kalutara after gravel spill triggers motorcycle accidents

Lane closed on ColomboGalle road near Kalutara after gravel spill triggers motorcycle accidents

April 23, 2026   09:09 am

A lane on the Colombo–Galle main road has been temporarily closed in the Kalutara–Wettumakada area after gravel spilled from a moving lorry early this morning (23).

According to the Kalutara South Police, the rear door of a lorry transporting crushed stones had opened while in motion, causing gravel to scatter across a stretch of nearly 800 meters along the roadway.

Four motorcycles that had attempted to pass through the affected area have been involved in minor accidents due to the debris, Ada Derana reporter said.

The lorry, which was travelling from Colombo to Galle at the time of the incident, has been taken into police custody for transporting the material in an unsafe and negligent manner.

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