Lebanese PM accuses Israel of war crimes after strike kills journalist

Prime Minister of Lebanon Nawaf Salam has condemned the killing of journalist Amal Khalil, while accusing Israel of war crimes.

Lebanon journalist Amal Khalil was killed and photographer Zeinab Faraj, who was accompanying her was wounded after Israeli forces launched airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing a senior Lebanese military official and Khalil’s employer, the Al-Akhbar newspaper.

In a post on X, Salam wrote, “Targeting journalists, obstructing access to them by relief teams, and even targeting their locations again after these teams arrive constitutes described war crimes. Israel’s targeting of media workers in the south while they carry out their professional duties is no longer isolated incidents, but has become an established approach that we condemn and reject, as do all international laws and conventions.”

While expressing condolences over Khalil’s death, the Lebanese Prime Minister assured to bring this issue in international platforms.

“Lebanon will spare no effort in pursuing these crimes before the competent international forums. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the martyr Amal Khalil, to her colleagues and friends, and to the entire Lebanese media community. I also wish a speedy recovery to journalist Zeinab Faraj,” he said.

Khalil and freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj were reporting near the town of al-Tayri when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle just ahead of them. They rushed into a nearby house for safety, but it too was struck in a subsequent Israeli attack, the report said citing Lebanon’s health ministry, the senior Lebanese military official and press advocates.

With the killing of Khalil, 43, the death toll on Wednesday touched five people, marking the deadliest day since a 10-day ceasefire was announced on April 16 to pause hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

-- Agencies