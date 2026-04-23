Sri Lankan delegation engages with international investor community in Washington

The Sri Lankan delegation headed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has engaged extensively with the international investor community, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund–World Bank Spring Meetings 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The Sri Lankan delegation is currently in the United States to attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2026.

The CBSL noted that during the visit, the delegation was part of several engagements including an investor seminar organized by J.P. Morgan, investor meetings hosted by Jefferies Emerging Markets Team and HSBC.

Additionally, the delegation attended a meeting with private sector representatives and officials from the U.S. Government, hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

At these fora, the CBSL Governor, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe provided updates on recent improvements in macroeconomic conditions and addressed questions from participants.

Meanwhile, the U.S.–Sri Lanka Commercial Working Group was soft-launched at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, with the objective of strengthening bilateral commercial ties and promoting investment between the two countries, according to the CBSL.