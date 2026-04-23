Nuwan Thushara withdraws petition seeking NOC from SLC to play in IPL

Nuwan Thushara withdraws petition seeking NOC from SLC to play in IPL

April 23, 2026   10:34 am

Sri Lankan cricketer Nuwan Thushara has withdrawn the petition he filed before the Colombo District Court, seeking an interim injunction to compel Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to enable his participation in international premier league tournaments, including the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

When the case was taken up before court today (23), President’s Counsel G.G. Arulpragasam, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, informed the court that several matches of the IPL had already been concluded.

Accordingly, the petitioner has decided not to proceed with the application and sought permission to withdraw the case.

Based on the request, the Colombo District Court granted leave to withdraw the petition and ordered that it be dismissed, Ada Derana reporter stated.

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