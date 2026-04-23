Man sentenced to death for murdering police officer in 2008

An individual has been sentenced to death for the murder of a police officer during a raid in Baddegama in 2008.

The death sentence was imposed by the Balapitiya High Court following a lengthy trial that lasted 18 years.

The case was filed by the Baddegama Police against one male suspect and three female suspects over the fatal shooting of a police constable who was part of a raid operation.

According to the judgment delivered by High Court Judge Ruchira Weliwatta, the fourth accused was sentenced to death, while the other three accused were acquitted and released.

The individual sentenced to death is known as ‘‘Kalutara Chooti,’’ a resident of Kaamingala, Baddegama.

One of the accused who was acquitted, has reportedly passed away by now.

The incident took place on November 30, 2008, when Police Constable Dilip Kumarasinghe and Police Sergeant Jagath Nandana, who was attached to the Baddegama Police, had conducted a raid.

During the operation, Police Constable Dilip Kumarasinghe, a resident of Randombe, Balapitiya, was shot and killed.

Following the incident, the Baddegama Police filed a case before the Balapitiya High Court against one male suspect and three female suspects in connection with the killing.

Accordingly, the suspect who was sentenced to death has been escorted to the Welikada Prison.