Deputy Education Minister escapes unhurt in road accident

Deputy Education Minister escapes unhurt in road accident

April 23, 2026   12:37 pm

The vehicle carrying Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Seneviratne was involved in an accident last night (22).

The incident occurred while he was traveling from Colombo to Nuwara Eliya via Hatton. The cab reportedly skidded at Kalukohuthenna, Kitulgala and collided with an electric pole by the roadside.

Neither the Deputy Minister nor the driver sustained any injuries in the accident.

However, the vehicle suffered significant damage. 

Kitulgala Police has launched further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

Memorial services to be held across Sri Lanka tomorrow to remember 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

President appoints new Energy Minister; Cabinet responsible for substandard coal imports Opposition (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

No corruption during coal procurement: Dy Minister | Opposition says govt. safeguarding wrongdoers (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)

Additional buses and trains deployed to facilitate those returning to Colombo after New Year holiday (English)