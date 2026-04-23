Deputy Education Minister escapes unhurt in road accident

The vehicle carrying Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Seneviratne was involved in an accident last night (22).

The incident occurred while he was traveling from Colombo to Nuwara Eliya via Hatton. The cab reportedly skidded at Kalukohuthenna, Kitulgala and collided with an electric pole by the roadside.

Neither the Deputy Minister nor the driver sustained any injuries in the accident.

However, the vehicle suffered significant damage.

Kitulgala Police has launched further investigations into the incident.