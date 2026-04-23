Migrant worker remittances increase 26.5% in 1Q 2026

Migrant worker remittances increase 26.5% in 1Q 2026

April 23, 2026   12:43 pm

Remittances sent by migrant workers to Sri Lanka have increased by 26.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

The SLBFE quoting data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) stated that the country received a total of USD 2.294 billion in remittances from January to March 2026.

Monthly figures show inflows of USD 751 million in January, USD 729 million in February, and USD 815 million in March.

In comparison, remittances for the first three months of 2025 totaled USD 1.815 billion, the SLBFE noted.

Meanwhile, a total of 62,145 workers have left Sri Lanka for overseas employment between January and the end of March this year.

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