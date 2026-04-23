Two trains collide in Denmark, injuring 17 people, emergency service says

Two trains collide in Denmark, injuring 17 people, emergency service says

April 23, 2026   01:02 pm

Two local trains collided head-on in Denmark on Thursday, injuring at least 17 people, four of whom were in a critical condition, the emergency service told Reuters.

Public broadcaster DR showed images of two yellow and grey trains, ⁠both with visible damage to the front, facing each other in a wooded area.

The incident happened north of Copenhagen, on a train line linking the towns of Hillerod and Kagerup, police said in a statement.

"It is two local trains that ⁠have collided head-on," a spokesperson for the rescue services told Reuters.

"There are injuries among the passengers. Everyone is out of the trains, so ⁠no one is trapped... Large resources have been dispatched to the scene," the spokesperson added.

The injured ⁠have since been transported away from the scene of the accident in ⁠ambulances and helicopters, the fire department said on X.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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