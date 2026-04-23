Standard vehicle number plates to be issued from late May

Standard registration number plates for new vehicles can be issued from the end of May this year, the Department of Motor Traffic has announced.

This was revealed when officials from the department appeared before the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF).

The Motor Traffic Department also stated that a new system allowing vehicle owners to obtain personalized number plates displaying their names will be introduced soon.

The Chairman of the Committee, Parliamentarian Harsha de Silva noted that previously vehicle number plates included provincial identifiers, which have now been removed.

Responding to the remark, the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic Priyantha S Dissanayake explained that such identifiers were initially introduced during the conflict in the north along with a frequency ID system to identify vehicles. However, due to the lack of necessary police equipment to read these IDs at the time, the system was eventually discontinued.

During the meeting, MP Harsha de Silva also raised the possibility of including names on number plates, referencing a recent public discussion about a vehicle of a prominent individual. In response, the Commissioner confirmed that such a feature is feasible and that plans are underway to introduce personalized number plates once the system is updated.