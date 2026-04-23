Police warn of financial scam using SriLankan Airlines name

Police warn of financial scam using SriLankan Airlines name

April 23, 2026   02:40 pm

Sri Lanka Police has warned the general public of financial fraud being carried out using the name of ‘SriLankan Airlines’.

According to police, the scam involves fraudsters contacting individuals via WhatsApp, posing as representatives of the airline, and directing them to install a mobile application named ‘SriLankan.apk’ through three fraudulent websites.

Authorities said the application is a ‘Trojan horse’ that enables remote access to victims’ mobile devices, allowing scammers to obtain sensitive personal data.

Police further revealed that the perpetrators use this unauthorized access to banking applications to fraudulently transfer money to other accounts by capturing one-time passwords (OTPs), bank details, and authentication data.

The phone numbers ‘077 45 58 361, 011 77 71 979, 074 11 42 208, 077 57 91 209, and 074 32 68 200’ have been identified as being used in connection with the scam.

Noting that there has been a rise in such incidents targeting individuals seeking prompt financial gains, police urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.

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