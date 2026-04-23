Sri Lanka reports first measles cases in years, authorities urge vaccination

Health authorities have warned that measles, a disease previously eliminated in Sri Lanka, has re-emerged in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, two cases involving children have been identified in the Colombo District, raising concerns about a possible resurgence.

Officials are urging parents to ensure that children who have not received the measles vaccine, or have received only a single dose, complete the full vaccination schedule without delay.

Sri Lanka was declared measles-free by the World Health Organization in 2019. However, health officials note that sporadic outbreaks have been reported in certain areas since 2023.

A senior official from the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Unit, Dr. Athula Liyanapathirana stated that while no cases had been reported since January 2025, the recent detection of two infections is a cause for concern.

He emphasized the need for immediate preventive measures to avoid the situation escalating into an outbreak. Laboratory analysis of one of the cases, conducted in India, confirmed that the virus had been imported.

Dr. Liyanapathirana further warned that measles can have long-term health consequences. Recent research indicates that the disease may weaken immunity, reducing a person’s ability to fight other infections.

He also highlighted the risk of a rare but fatal complication known as Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE), which can develop several years after apparent recovery.

Health officials stress that recovery from measles does not eliminate all risks, and parents should remain vigilant even after a child appears to have fully recovered.