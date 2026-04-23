Australian HC confirms ongoing probe over irregularities in payments owed by Sri Lanka to Australia

The Ministry of Finance is currently probing irregularities in payments owed by Sri Lanka to the government of Australia, the Australian High Commission in Colombo stated.

The High Commission said Sri Lankan authorities are investigating the matter, and are coordinating with Australian officials who are assisting the ongoing probe.

The High Commission added that the government of Australia remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts to return to debt sustainability.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development yesterday stated that it has already lodged complaints with law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions regarding the theft committed by cyber hackers who breached the computer system of the External Resources Department of the Ministry of Finance.

Based on identified information relating to a foreign currency payment in January 2026, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development informed the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SL-CERT) and the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police, according to the statement.

Based on the investigations carried out, a complaint was subsequently lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Central Bank, it said.

A preliminary internal inquiry has also been conducted in this regard, necessary actions have been taken, and disciplinary actions have been initiated against several officials, the ministry further clarified.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said it will continue to extend the necessary cooperation and has already provided the required information to support the investigations that are being conducted by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

“Since investigations are currently underway, updates regarding this matter will be provided at an appropriate time in the future, so as not to disturb those ongoing investigations,” it added.

The Finance Ministry stated that in accordance with the existing agreements between Sri Lanka and foreign jurisdictions, necessary future arrangements will be made regarding this matter.