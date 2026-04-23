No time pressure on Iran ceasefire, says Trump

No time pressure on Iran ceasefire, says Trump

April 23, 2026   02:50 pm

In the US, Fox News says President Trump told presenter Martha MacCallum that there is ‘‘no time pressure’‘ on his extension to the ceasefire with Iran.

According to MacCallum, Trump told her in a phone call on Wednesday that he is ‘‘not in a rush’‘ to end the conflict and that he wanted a ‘‘good deal’‘.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said on Wednesday that negotiations ‘‘are ongoing’‘, and Trump had ‘‘made his red lines very clear’‘ to the Iranians - demanding that they turn over enriched uranium in their possession to the US.

Leavitt added that Washington was ‘‘waiting to hear back from the Iranian regime’‘, which she says ‘‘cannot send a unified message yet, which is why the president decided to extend the ceasefire’‘.

Source: BBC
--Agencies

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