CAA releases weekly estimated retail price for essential food items

CAA releases weekly estimated retail price for essential food items

April 23, 2026   03:06 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced the estimated retail price ranges for several essential food items for the week of April 20 to April 26, 2026.

The estimated retail price ranges for selected essential items this week are as follows:

  • Wheat flour: Rs. 158.00 – 176.00
  • White sugar: Rs. 200.00 – 217.00
  • Dhal: Rs. 248.00 – 271.00
  • Potatoes (Imported – India): Rs. 160.00 – 228.00
  • Potatoes (Imported – Pakistan): Rs. 140.00 – 177.00
  • Big onions (Imported – India): Rs. 145.00 – 189.00
  • Big onions (Imported – Pakistan): Rs. 112.00 – 140.00
  • Red onions (Imported): Rs. 280.00 – 332.00
  • Dried sprats (Thailand): Rs. 1,054.00 – 1,159.00
  • Dried chillies: Rs. 1,046.00 – 1,067.00
  • Eggs (White, per unit): Rs. 32.00 – 42.00
  • Eggs (Brown, per unit): Rs. 34.00 – 44.00
  • Canned fish (Local mackerel 425g): Rs. 420.00 – 480.00
  • Canned fish (Local jack mackerel 425g): Rs. 450.00 – 560.00
  • Local raw rice (White): Rs. 190.00 – 220.00
  • Local raw rice (Red): Rs. 165.00 – 220.00
  • Local Nadu rice (White): Rs. 210.00 – 230.00
  • Broiler chicken (Whole, with skin): Rs. 1,000.00 – 1,207.00
  • Full cream powdered milk 400g: Rs. 990.00 – 1,150.00
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