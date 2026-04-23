Landslide early warnings issued to areas in two districts

Landslide early warnings issued to areas in two districts

April 23, 2026   05:56 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued an early landslide warning for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) in Kurunegala and Ratnapura districts.

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO at 04.00 p.m. today (23), will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.     

District and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings, advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Kurunegala District: Ridigama DSD and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Kalawana, Ratnapura, Nivithigala, Pelmadulla, and Eheliyagoda DSDs and surrounding areas

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