Deadline for 2026 A/L exam applications ends midnight tomorrow

The Department of Examinations has announced that the acceptance of applications for the 2026 G.C.E Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will conclude tomorrow (24) at 12.00 midnight.

According to an announcement issued by the Commissioner General of Examinations, A. K. S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, applications have been accepted exclusively through the online platform from March 24 to April 24, 2026.

The announcement further emphasizes that the application process will be fully closed after midnight tomorrow (24) and no extensions will be granted under any circumstances.

Applicants are advised to contact the Department of Examinations for further inquiries using the following details:

Telephone: 0112785922/ 0112784208/ 0112784537

Fax: 0112784422

Email: gcealexamsl@gmail.com