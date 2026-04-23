May 02 holiday revised; May 31 declared public holiday for Vesak

May 02 holiday revised; May 31 declared public holiday for Vesak

April 23, 2026   10:25 pm

As the official program for the 2026 State Vesak Festival is scheduled to be held on May 30, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued an extraordinary gazette notification declaring the following day, May 31, as a public holiday.

Accordingly, the relevant gazette notification has been published, revising the public holiday that was previously scheduled for May 02.

As per the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, this year’s Vesak Week has been declared from May 27 to June 2.

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