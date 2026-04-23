Israel awaiting US green light to return Iran to Stone Age: defence minister

Defence minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that Israel was “prepared to resume the war against Iran”, adding that his country was awaiting a green light from the United States to return Iran to “the Stone Age”.

“The IDF is ready both defensively and offensively, and the targets have been marked,” Katz said in a video statement.

“We are awaiting a green light from the United States – first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty… and additionally to return Iran to the Dark Age and the Stone Age by destroying key energy and electricity facilities and dismantling its national economic infrastructure.”

Source: AFP

--Agencies