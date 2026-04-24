US President Donald Trump has been assembling the protagonists of today’s peace talks for another impromptu news conference at the White House.

Responding to a reporter’s question about whether Iran’s funding of Hezbollah would be part of a future peace deal with Tehran, the president said the regime would have to cut payment flows to its proxy force.

‌Elaborating on his earlier social media post, he added the Israeli prime minister and Lebanon’s president could meet at the White House within the next three weeks.

Trump also said there was a “great chance” that a lasting peace deal between both countries could be struck next year.

“I think it should be an easy [peace] relative to some of the things we’re working on,” he added.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies