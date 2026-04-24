Trains delayed on coastal line after Sagarika derails near Wadduwa

Trains delayed on coastal line after Sagarika derails near Wadduwa

April 24, 2026   08:09 am

Train services on the coastal line were disrupted after the ‘Sagarika’ express train, travelling from Beliatta to Maradana, derailed this morning (24), the Department of Railways said. 

It is reported that the derailment occurred near Wadduwa Railway Station. 

Both tracks have been blocked following the incident, resulting in a total disruption of train services on the coastal line in both directions through the affected area.

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