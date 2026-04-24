Deadline for 2026 A/L exam applications ends midnight today

The Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka has announced that the acceptance of applications for the 2026 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will conclude today (24) at 12:00 midnight.

According to an announcement issued by the Commissioner General of Examinations, A. K. S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, applications were accepted exclusively through the online platform from March 24 to April 24, 2026.

The announcement further emphasizes that the application process will be fully closed after midnight today (24), and no extensions will be granted under any circumstances.

Applicants are advised to contact the Department of Examinations for further inquiries using the following details:

Telephone: 011 2785922 / 011 2784208 / 011 2784537

Fax: 011 2784422

Email: gcealexamsl@gmail.com