Walk for Peace heads to Beligammana Rajamaha Viharaya in Mawanella today

Today (23) marks the third day of the internationally recognized “Ehipassiko - Walk for Peace.”

This special spiritual procession is scheduled to commence today from the Sri Dalada Maligawa and proceed towards the Beligammana Rajamaha Viharaya in Mawanella.

The second day of the procession, held yesterday, commenced at the historic Aluvihare Temple in Matale and concluded at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The peace walk commenced on April 22 from the Dambulla Sacred City by a group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam.

The spiritual procession, carrying a sacred Bodhi sapling from the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, will travel across main cities promoting unity, compassion, and harmony.

Previously, more than 200 Buddhist monks undertook a 110-day peace walk from Texas to Washington in the United States, crossing 10 states and drawing global attention to their cause.

The initiative, titled the “Ehipassiko - Walk for Peace,” has now been organized to take place in Sri Lanka with state sponsorship through April 28.

Accordingly, a group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday to participate in the event.

A dog named “Aloka” is also accompanying the monks.

On the opening day, the march proceeded from Dambulla to Matale. Yesterday, it headed to Kandy while today, the march will resume from the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The march will then pass through Kegalle, Yakkala and Mahara, culminating at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya on 27 April.

The final day, 28 April, will feature a public gathering in Kelaniya, followed by a ceremony at the Independence Square under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The visiting monks are scheduled to remain in the country until 1 May, after which the sacred relics and Bodhi sapling will be taken to the United States.