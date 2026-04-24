Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology has announced that showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 75 mm is likely in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, and Southern provinces.

Showers may also occur in the coastal areas of the Southern Province and the Kalutara District during the morning, the Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in some areas of the Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Vavuniya and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.