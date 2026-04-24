Office train services to continue despite Sagarika derailment in Wadduwa - SLR

Despite the derailment of the “Sagarika” express train at Wadduwa, Sri Lanka Railways (SLR) has decided to continue office train services without cancellations.

Accordingly, authorities have decided to operate trains up to the point of derailment, where passengers will be disembarked and transferred to another train to continue their journeys to their respective destinations.

However, a final decision has not yet been made regarding the operation of long-distance train services, it said.

The “Sagarika” train, which was operating from Beliatta to Maradana, derailed this morning (24), resulting in the obstruction of both railway tracks.