Pope says he cannot support war, citing rising toll on innocent lives

Pope Leo XIV said Thursday that he “cannot be in favor of war,” warning that conflicts around the world are claiming the lives of too many innocent people, including children.

“As a pastor, I cannot be in favor of war. And I would like to encourage everyone to make efforts to seek answers that come from a culture of peace, not hatred and division,” he told journalists on his return flight from a four-nation tour of Africa, Vatican News reported.

Referring to escalating tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel, Leo XIV said civilians are bearing the brunt of the violence.

“The issue is not whether there is regime change or not; the issue is how to promote the values we believe in without the death of so many innocent people,” he said.

“On regime change (in Iran), yes or no: it is not even clear what regime currently exists after the first days of attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran,” the pope added.

The pontiff described the situation in Iran as “complex” and warned that uncertainty and escalation are also affecting the global economy, while ordinary people continue to suffer.

“Even the negotiations themselves—one day Iran says yes and the United States says no, and vice versa—and we do not know where things are heading,” he explained.

Leo urged all parties involved in conflicts to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, calling for renewed efforts to avoid further escalation and to respect international law.

Source: Anadolu Agency

--Agencies