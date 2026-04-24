Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to June

The Colombo High Court today (24) has postponed the hearing of the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, until June 10, 2026.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the proceedings, the State Counsel informed the court that another case related to these charges has been filed before High Court No. 08.

The State Counsel further noted that an amended indictment is scheduled to be filed in that case and, consequently, an amended indictment may also need to be filed in this case. Accordingly, the State Counsel requested a date to report on the progress of these matters.

Granting the request, the High Court Judge ordered the case to be recalled on June 10 and directed that the progress of the proceedings be reported on that day.

The Attorney General has filed the case under three charges, alleging that the defendants violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million, believed to be illegally earned into three fixed deposit accounts at private banks between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013.